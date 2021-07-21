Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $85.47 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 291.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,126 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $85,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 176,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,425. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

