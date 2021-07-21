VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,154 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

