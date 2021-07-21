W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

NYSE:GWW opened at $459.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.64 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.41.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

