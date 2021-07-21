WalkMe Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End on July 26th (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe’s (NASDAQ:WKME) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 26th. WalkMe had issued 9,250,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $286,750,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

WKME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of WKME opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

