Walleye Capital LLC Buys 2,533 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $106.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.43.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

