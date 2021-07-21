Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,000 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

GTPBU stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

