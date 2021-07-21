Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,732,029 shares of company stock valued at $159,660,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

