Walleye Capital LLC Invests $134,000 in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTMX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.