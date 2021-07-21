Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LXRX. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

