Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,641,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000.

GIIXU stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

