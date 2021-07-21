Walleye Capital LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Shares of Eros STX Global stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.