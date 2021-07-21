Walleye Capital LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after buying an additional 1,269,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,072,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $12,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 207,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

