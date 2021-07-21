Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

