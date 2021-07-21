Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%.

WSBF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $488.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

