Watsco (WSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watsco stock opened at $283.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 1 year low of $193.96 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

