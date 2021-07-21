WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $250.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

