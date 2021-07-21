Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Shares of WB stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,458 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,012,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weibo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

