Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $189.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $189.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.