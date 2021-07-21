Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

