Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of WABC opened at $55.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 119.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $792,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

