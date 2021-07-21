Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
WEA opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
