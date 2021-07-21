Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 66,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,003,944 shares.The stock last traded at $62.49 and had previously closed at $64.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.