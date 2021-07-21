Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Up 6.1%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. 17,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,496,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.43 million, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

