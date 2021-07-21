Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.82.

TSE:WCP opened at C$5.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.03. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,721,816. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

