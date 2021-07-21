WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $682.12 million and $12.20 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007016 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 932,906,660 coins and its circulating supply is 732,906,659 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.