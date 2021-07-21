Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s current price.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.98. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $4,770,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

