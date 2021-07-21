Wildcat Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Exact Sciences comprises about 0.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $208,681,373.52. Insiders sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock worth $213,232,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.42. 10,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,117. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.