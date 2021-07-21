Wing Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. Wing has a market cap of $26.94 million and $6.54 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.11 or 0.00047115 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00106513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00146057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,941.11 or 0.99579493 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,907,568 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,568 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

