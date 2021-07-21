Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $407.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.00 million and the highest is $416.10 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $426.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,386. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

