Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $114.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. 3,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,535. Woodward has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.01.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

