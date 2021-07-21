XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,280 ($68.98). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 4,760 ($62.19), with a volume of 14,155 shares traded.

XPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £993.89 million and a PE ratio of 31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,224.42.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

