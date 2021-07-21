Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given a $6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) received a $6.50 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.13% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of AUY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 477,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,617,174. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 900,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 218,411 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $12,805,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

