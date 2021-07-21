Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 6.8%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 40,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,882,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

YSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -2.49.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

