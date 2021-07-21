Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

LON:YCA traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 260 ($3.40). 914,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,019. The stock has a market cap of £399.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.86.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.