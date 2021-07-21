Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.
LON:YCA traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 260 ($3.40). 914,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,019. The stock has a market cap of £399.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.86.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.