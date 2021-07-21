Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

YMTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:YMTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 2,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $92.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.