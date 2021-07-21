Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post sales of $62.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.01 million to $66.10 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $251.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.20. 1,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84. PAR Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.89.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.