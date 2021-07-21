Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $759.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce sales of $759.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.80 million and the highest is $768.00 million. ScanSource posted sales of $758.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SCSC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $660.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

