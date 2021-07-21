Zacks: Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $417.80 Million

Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post sales of $417.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.60 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $233.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

ASIX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,677. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $818.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

