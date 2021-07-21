Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to announce $702.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $705.04 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $612.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $365,304.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,833,449. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.