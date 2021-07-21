Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

