Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.01 Billion

Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post $6.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.11 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $593,285.00. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2,286.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,659,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.