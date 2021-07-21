Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to announce $118.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.26 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $72.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $453.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.39 million to $460.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $491.50 million, with estimates ranging from $450.49 million to $532.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 1,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,068. The stock has a market cap of $833.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

