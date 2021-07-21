Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to announce $118.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.26 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $72.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $453.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.39 million to $460.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $491.50 million, with estimates ranging from $450.49 million to $532.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 1,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,068. The stock has a market cap of $833.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Featured Article: How does a margin account work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.