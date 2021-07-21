Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post sales of $32.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $26.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $132.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.81 million to $136.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.48 million, with estimates ranging from $132.69 million to $148.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

PLYM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,256. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $671.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

