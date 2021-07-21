Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

