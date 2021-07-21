Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.17 Million

Brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post sales of $93.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $94.10 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $441.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.69 million to $448.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $599.73 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $655.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.02.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.