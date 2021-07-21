Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.91. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

RTX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 234,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,670 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

