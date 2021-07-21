Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.45.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $502.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.