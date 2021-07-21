Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) to Hold

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

LEGN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -32.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $45.91.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $5,419,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 38.6% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

