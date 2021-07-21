Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.33 million, a PE ratio of -27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $10,726,000. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

