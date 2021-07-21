Zacks Investment Research Lowers Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Sell

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

CRIS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,833. The firm has a market cap of $660.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Curis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 78,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Curis by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 311,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 1,235.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 732,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

